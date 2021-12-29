Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

