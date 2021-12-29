Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 86,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

