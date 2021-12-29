Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 86,170 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
Featured Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.