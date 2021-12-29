Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.48 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.