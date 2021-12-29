Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 455 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Tenet Healthcare worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.