Hardy Reed LLC Acquires Shares of 1,110 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SITE traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.45. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.68.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

