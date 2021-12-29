Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.