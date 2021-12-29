Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $85.12. 36,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,407. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

