Hardy Reed LLC Lowers Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $330,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $223,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 102,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

