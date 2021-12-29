Hardy Reed LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,943,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 81,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

