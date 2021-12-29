Hardy Reed LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.21. 156,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $335.37 and a twelve month high of $440.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

