Hardy Reed LLC Sells 160 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.02. 1,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,741. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

