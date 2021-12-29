Hardy Reed LLC Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,694 shares of company stock valued at $440,480,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $2,928.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,920.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2,795.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

