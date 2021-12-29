Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.80

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 1108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.
HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 214.86 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,285 shares of company stock worth $4,881,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
