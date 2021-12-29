Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.80

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 1108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 214.86 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,285 shares of company stock worth $4,881,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

