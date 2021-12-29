Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.55 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.99 or 0.00353064 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $109.55 million and approximately $168.46 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012707 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 678,995 coins and its circulating supply is 656,017 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

