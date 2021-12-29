Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 216297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.