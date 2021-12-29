Hathor (HTR) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $372.63 million and $19.05 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 900,068,288 coins and its circulating supply is 224,123,288 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

