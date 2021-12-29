Head to Head Review: Mullen Automotive (MULN) & Its Competitors

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mullen Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -37.54% -1,556.62% -9.91%

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -8.21 Mullen Automotive Competitors $956.41 million -$1.59 million 16.52

Mullen Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mullen Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 671 3195 4955 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Mullen Automotive’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mullen Automotive rivals beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.