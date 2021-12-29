Head-To-Head Survey: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Assertio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Perrigo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Assertio and Perrigo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perrigo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Perrigo has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Assertio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assertio and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $106.28 million 0.81 -$28.14 million ($0.92) -2.11 Perrigo $5.06 billion 1.05 -$162.60 million ($1.88) -21.14

Assertio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -28.04% -34.57% -9.76% Perrigo -5.86% 5.88% 2.87%

Risk and Volatility

Assertio has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perrigo beats Assertio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co. Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

