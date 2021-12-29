Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $97,057,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

