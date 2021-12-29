Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $871.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 141.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $456,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 577.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.