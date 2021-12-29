Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0033

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Helix has a total market cap of $122,008.96 and $12.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034568 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

