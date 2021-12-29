HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Trading 0.8% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.55. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

