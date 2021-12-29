Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

