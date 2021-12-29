Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 466,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 148,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.29. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

