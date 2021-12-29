Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,762,301,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,949,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after acquiring an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -180.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.