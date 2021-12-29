Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

CXP opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

