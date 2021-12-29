Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $268,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.46. 32,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,488. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $427.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

