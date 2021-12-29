Heron Financial Group LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 246,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,896,973. The stock has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

