Heron Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. 8,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,705. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.