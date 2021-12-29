Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $281.80. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

