Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 755,258 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $43.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

