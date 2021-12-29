Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Christopher H. Trainor Sells 7,454 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

