Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post $35.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

