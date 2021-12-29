Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.