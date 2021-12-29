Hord Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $234,323.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Hord has a market cap of $9.84 million and $234,323.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.91 or 0.07836055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,321.08 or 1.00167492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051268 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,971 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

