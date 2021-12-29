Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Human Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $269.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

