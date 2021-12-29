Human Investing LLC Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.05% of H&R Block worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.