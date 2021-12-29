Human Investing LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

