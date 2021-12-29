Human Investing LLC Makes New $964,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.