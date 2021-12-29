Human Investing LLC Sells 5,188 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.