Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Humana has raised its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $23.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.05. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

