Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider H. Charles Floyd Sells 46,580 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:H opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

