Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider H. Charles Floyd Sells 46,580 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:H opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.48.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.