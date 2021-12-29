Hydra Price Tops $8.83 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and $660,021.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.83 or 0.00018366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,963,097 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

