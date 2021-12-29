IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446,935 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 397,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,381,000.

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

