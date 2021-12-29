IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

