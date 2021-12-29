IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 295,528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 253,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,770,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after buying an additional 190,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $107.46. 32,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $108.02.

