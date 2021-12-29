Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $3,937.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.77 or 0.07831849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,266.76 or 0.99975451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051385 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

