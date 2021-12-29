Idavoll Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $92,848.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $92,848.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

