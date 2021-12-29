IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $651.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

