Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

IMGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,327. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

